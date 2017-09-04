AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Members of Myanmar’s Rohingya ethnic minority walked through rice fields after fleeing to Bangladesh near Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf area. Myanmar’s military said recent violence in the western state of Rakhine was triggered by attacks on security forces by insurgents from the Rohingya. Advocates for the Rohingya, an oppressed Muslim minority in overwhelmingly Buddhist Myanmar, said hundreds of Rohingya civilians had been killed by security forces. Thousands have fled into neighboring Bangladesh.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, South Koreans prayed during a service for peace on the Korean Peninsula near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. The United States flew some of its most advanced warplanes in bombing drills with ally South Korea, a clear warning after North Korea launched a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear bombs over Japan earlier this week, South Korea’s military said.

Muslim girls took a selfie during a morning prayer for the Eid al-Adha in Jakarta, Indonesia. People in the world’s most populous Muslim country celebrated the Feast of the Sacrifice by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows and distributed the meat to the poor.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.