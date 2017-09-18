AP Interview: Mahathir says opposition can win Malaysia vote

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian strongman Mahathir Mohamad says the opposition alliance campaigning to topple the country’s corruption-tainted leader can win the next general elections and pull Malaysia back from a slide into kleptocracy.

The energetic 92-year-old has made a high-profile return to politics in a bid to oust his protege. Prime Minister Najib Razak has clung to power despite an epic corruption scandal that involved hundreds of millions of dollars passing through his bank accounts.

Mahathir told The Associated Press in an interview that the disparate opposition coalition he has spearheaded to contest elections due by mid-2018 is tapping into anger at the corruption scandal and the rising cost of living.

He said, “People are calling our leader a crook” and he doesn’t want to see that perpetuated.

