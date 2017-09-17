501.5
Afghan officials say bombings kill 6 civilians

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 5:33 am 09/17/2017 05:33am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say two separate bombings have killed six civilians.

Habib Shah Ansari, the provincial health director in the eastern Khost province, says a bomb went off Sunday in a computer and mobile phone market, killing at least four civilians and wounding 15 others.

Another two civilians were killed in a separate bombing in the eastern Laghman province. Sarhadi Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says two others were wounded in that attack.

No one claimed either attack, but the Taliban are active in both provinces.

