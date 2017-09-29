Hospital official says 4 killed in Afghan suicide bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, killing four people and wounding 20 others, authorities said.

Hospital program coordinator Dejan Panic confirmed the fatalities from the attack, which happened as worshippers were leaving the mosque following Friday prayers.

Police officer Abdul Rahman said the attacker blew himself up on the street about 1,000 meters (1,094 yards) from the Hussainia Mosque.

Mir Hussain Nasiri, a member of the Shiite clerics council of Kabul, told The Associated Press that the attacker was disguised as a sheepherder.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place two days before the Muslim holy day of Ashura.

Mohammad Ismail, police chief of Kabul’s 10th district, said a person suspected of involvement in the attack was in custody.

Also on Friday, an Afghan official said a Taliban attack on a police checkpoint has left five police dead in western Farah province.

Iqbal Baher, spokesman for the provincial chief of police, says two others were wounded when the militants launched their attack early Friday in Bala Bluk district.

Baher said reinforcements from the Afghan national army arrived after several hours of fighting and pushed the Taliban fighters out of the district. He said the Afghan air force struck three Taliban vehicles as they tried to escape, killing at least 20 Taliban fighters.

There was no immediate statement from the Taliban.

