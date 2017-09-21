201.5
Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 5 policemen in south

September 21, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that a Taliban attack has killed five policemen in the country’s southern Zabul province.

The provincial governor, Bismullah Afghanmal, says the attack happened on Wednesday night in Shahjoy district, when the Taliban stormed a security checkpoint, killing the five policemen and also wounding two others.

The governor says five other policemen escaped the attack unharmed. He says reinforcement arrived later and retook the checkpoint. The Taliban managed to seize all the weapons before they were pushed back.

In other violence, a roadside bombing in southern Ghazni province killed police chief Mira Jan in the district of Jaghatu. Another officer was wounded.

Mohammad Zaman, the provincial police chief, blamed the Taliban for planting the bomb.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

