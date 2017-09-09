501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Afghan official: Gunmen kill…

Afghan official: Gunmen kill chief of religious council

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 8:25 am 09/09/2017 08:25am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least two people have been shot and killed by gunmen in eastern Kapisa province, including the provincial chief of a religious council.

Qais Qaderi, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday the religious council chief, who goes by the name Hanafyar, was the target of the attack. He died from his wounds on the way to a hospital. His security guard was the second victim.

The Saturday attack was carried out by gunmen riding a motorcycle who shot Hanafyar as he was about to exit his vehicle near his home, said Qaderi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kapisa, but Qaderi said as many as eight suspects have been arrested and an investigation is underway.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?