Afghan official: 2 people killed by roadside bombs

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least two people including a police officer were killed by roadside bombs in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, a provincial official said Saturday.

Gelani Farhad, spokesman for Herat’s provincial governor, said another officer was wounded when a police vehicle triggered the explosive in the Adraskan district.

In a separate incident, Farhad said a civilian motorcycle hit a roadside bomb, killing one civilian and wounding another in the Shindand district.

In yet another report from northern Kapisa province, at least nine civilians were wounded when a bicycle bomb exploded in a bazaar, said Qais Qaderi, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Two small children were among the wounded, including one who was in critical condition, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Herat or Kapisa.

Late Friday, the Islamic State group on its Amaq news agency claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing outside a Shiite mosque in Kabul after Frday prayers. It said Zaid al-Khorasani, an Afghan, carried out the attack in which authorities say at least five people were killed and 29 others wounded.

