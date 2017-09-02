501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 2 security personnel killed,…

2 security personnel killed, 26 hurt by bombs in S. Thailand

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 9:52 am 09/14/2017 09:52am
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — A soldier and a policeman were killed and 26 other people wounded by two bombs believed to have been set off by Muslim separatists in southern Thailand on Thursday, police said.

Capt. Prasobchoke Trakoon-in of the Yaha district police station in Yala province said assailants detonated one bomb as a team of paramilitary rangers passed on a road. After more security personnel arrived about 20 minutes later, a second bomb exploded.

Police Lance Cpl. Yutthanakorn Kunsadub said most of the wounded were bomb disposal officers.

More than 6,500 people have been killed since a Muslim separatist insurgency flared in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat in 2004. Recent cease-fire talks between the government and some separatist factions have made little progress.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?