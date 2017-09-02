201.5
2 Myanmar photojournalists freed on bail in Bangladesh

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 8:36 am 09/23/2017 08:36am
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Two Myanmar photojournalists arrested while covering a massive influx of Rohingya refugees from their country have been released on bail, but they can’t leave the country because the charges against them have yet to be dropped, police said Saturday.

Their attorney Jyotirmoy Barua said that Minzayar Oo and Hkun Lat were freed late Friday following a court order.

The two were arrested on Sept. 13 for taking photographs and collecting “secret state information” in the Teknaf area bordering Myanmar and providing false identity to government officials, police said, adding that they violated immigration rules by coming in as tourists and working as journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists demanded their immediate release and the dropping of all charges against them.

Barua said they were trying to get the passports of the journalists and their other belongings from the police.

They can fly back home if permitted by the court, but that will depend on the police investigation, Barua said.

Court Inspector Didarul Islam said the two would be required to appear in court whenever a hearing takes place.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

