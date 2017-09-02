501.5
2 killed as mountain of garbage collapses in New Delhi

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 8:06 am 09/01/2017 08:06am
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police say at least two people were killed when part of a huge mountain of garbage came crashing down in a landfill in east Delhi.

Police officer Omvir Singh says the garbage pushed several vehicles into a nearby canal in Ghazipur area on Friday. He said five people were rescued and two died.

Heavy rains in the Indian capital are believed to have caused the landfill to collapse.

Media reports say about 2,800 tons of garbage are dumped at the site every day. The garbage comes from east Delhi, home to more than 4 million of the capital’s 21 million people.

