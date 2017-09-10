10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MEXICO QUAKE DEATH TOLL RISES TO OVER 200

Rescuers and volunteers dig in the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings looking for survivors after the 7.1 magnitude temblor, the country’s deadliest in 32 years.

2. EXPERTS SAY BELLICOSE RHETORIC RINGS HOLLOW

Without a diplomatic roadmap to try to compel Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons, Trump’s threat to “totally destroy” North Korea likely won’t change the isolated leader’s behavior.

3. HURRICANE MARIA BARRELS TOWARD PUERTO RICO

Officials warn that the Category 4 storm would decimate the power company’s crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

4. US, IRAN TO HOLD HIGH-LEVEL TALKS

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Iranian counterpart will attend a EU-hosted meeting about the nuclear accord that Trump has called an “embarrassment.”

5. WHAT HAS ISRAEL CONCERNED

With Assad seemingly poised to survive the Syrian civil war, Israeli leaders are nervous about the intentions of his backers in Tehran and Iran’s growing influence across the region.

6. WHY IMMUNOTHERAPY IS NOT FOR EVERYONE

It can put some very advanced, thought-to-be-terminal cancers into remission, but for some unlucky folks, it can make their cancer much worse, AP learns.

7. WHERE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE GOING FOR HELP

Fearing deportation if they seek federal disaster aid after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, they’re turning to places of worship and private charities.

8. FED MAY BEGIN TO SHRINK PORTFOLIO

The central bank may signal it’s ready to begin paring its enormous $4.5 trillion portfolio containing Treasurys and mortgage bonds.

9. WHO IS MAKING AN IMPRESSIVE COMEBACK

The California condor, thanks to intensive efforts to breed them in captivity and ban the use of lead bullets near their feeding grounds.

10. ROYAL HELPS SHATTER HOME RUN MARK

Kansas City’s Alex Gordon breaks Major League Baseball’s season home run record with 12 days to spare, hitting the 5,694th long ball of 2017.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.