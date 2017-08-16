501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Vietnam fires vice trade…

Vietnam fires vice trade minister amid graft crackdown

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 3:43 am 08/16/2017 03:43am
Share

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s vice trade minister has been fired for alleged wrongdoing as the ruling Communist Party widened its crackdown on corruption.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in a decision signed on Wednesday dismissed Vice Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa from her position. It gave no other details.

The party’s Inspection Committee had said last month Thoa had committed wrongdoing in buying and transferring shares of the Dien Quang Lamp joint stock company while she was chairwoman of its directors.

The ruling Communist Party and government have stepped up their anti-corruption drive over the past few years with courts handing down the death penalty against several senior executives.

Transparency International ranks Vietnam 113 out of 176 countries in its 2016 corruption index.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?