US to host South Korea twice in October exhibitions

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 7:42 pm 08/14/2017 07:42pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s soccer team will host South Korea in a pair of exhibitions in October.

The teams will play Oct. 19 in New Orleans and meet three days later in Cary, North Carolina, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

The U.S. previously announced friendlies against New Zealand on Sept. 15 at Commerce City, Colorado, and Sept. 19 at Cincinnati. There also are home-and-home exhibitions against Canada, on Nov. 9 at Vancouver, British Columbia, and Nov. 12 at a U.S. site not yet announced.

