US shoots down medium-range ballistic missile in Hawaii test

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 1:46 pm 08/30/2017 01:46pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military has shot down a medium range ballistic missile during a test off Hawaii.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai Island launched the target missile late Tuesday. Sailors aboard the destroyer USS John Paul Jones tracked the target with radar and then fired an interceptor missile to shoot it down.

The test comes amid ongoing North Korean ballistic missile tests. Earlier Tuesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan. It fell into the Pacific Ocean.

Missile Defense Agency Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves says the Hawaii test gives Navy ships enhanced capability to defeat ballistic missiles in their last stage of flight.

He says the agency will continue to develop ballistic missile technologies to stay ahead of the threat as it evolves.

