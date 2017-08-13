501.5
US officials: Confrontation with North Korea not imminent

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 10:12 am 08/13/2017 10:12am
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, right, and United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks, second from right, greets a helicopter flight crew as he arrives at Osan Air Base, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. national security officials say a military confrontation with North Korea’s isn’t imminent. But they’re also saying that the possibility of war with the reclusive Asian nation is greater than it was a decade ago.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) says there’s “nothing imminent today.” But Pompeo says on “Fox News Sunday” that North Korea’s push to develop a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of hitting the United States “is a very serious threat and the administration is going to treat it as such.”

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, tells ABC’s “This Week” that “we’re not closer to war than a week ago, but we are closer to war than we were a decade ago.”

