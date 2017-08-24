501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » US Navy: Body found…

US Navy: Body found by Malaysia not one of McCain’s missing

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 1:33 am 08/24/2017 01:33am
Share
In this photo released by the Royal Malaysian Navy, an unidentified body recovered by the Royal Malaysian Navy is transferred to a U.S. Navy helicopter off the Johor coast of Malaysia, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific this year, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. (Royal Malaysian Navy via AP)

SINGAPORE (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet says a body found at sea by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.

The fleet says in a statement Thursday that the remains were medically examined and will be returned to Malaysian authorities.

So far, the bodies of five of the 10 sailors have been identified. Remains were found in flooded compartments of the McCain.

Several navies continue to search seas east of Singapore where the collision happened early Monday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?