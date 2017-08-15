501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Urawa beats Chapecoense 1-0…

Urawa beats Chapecoense 1-0 on late penalty

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 11:55 am 08/15/2017 11:55am
Share

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Yuki Abe scored a penalty with two minutes left to give J-League side Urawa Reds a 1-0 victory over Brazil’s Chapecoense in the Suruga Bank Championship on Tuesday.

Referee Kim Jong Hyeok awarded the spot-kick after judging that Chapecoense captain Grolli took Zlatan Ljubijankic down.

Chapecoense protested the call and Grolli said after the match that he did not foul Ljubijankic.

Chapecoense was playing its first competitive match overseas since all but three of its players were killed in a plane crash in November near Medellin, Colombia.

The annual midsummer match pits the Copa Sudamericana champions against the J-League cup holders.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News Latin America News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?