501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Trump says nations 'must…

Trump says nations ‘must be tough’ on North Korea

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:11 am 08/08/2017 08:11am
Share
In this Aug. 5, 2017, photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, right, speaks to Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi before a Security Council vote on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program at U.N. headquarters. The strongest U.N. sanctions in a generation may still prove no match for North Korea’s relentless nuclear weapons ambitions. Even in diplomatic triumph, the Trump administration is gambling that it has enough time to test if economic pressure can get Kim Jong Un’s totalitarian government to end its missile advances and atomic weapons tests (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his top envoy to the U.N. say the latest sanctions against North Korea are necessary to try to curb the reclusive nation’s nuclear program.

Trump early Tuesday tweeted: “After many years of failure, countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive!”

U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley told NBC’s “Today” show that she isn’t sure whether the sanctions will work. North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has expressed no interest in walking away from his nuclear and ballistic missile program, and the country has survived past sanctions.

But Haley says the sanctions force Kim to rethink his “endgame.” She said: “He has to decide. If he strikes the United States, is that something he can win?”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?