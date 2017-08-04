501.5
Toyota’s quarterly profit improves on strong sales

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 2:20 am 08/04/2017 02:20am
FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, left, and Mazda Motor Corp. President Masamichi Kogai pose for photographers prior to a press conference in Tokyo. Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. are partnering in electric vehicles with a deal expected to be announced later Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. says its fiscal first quarter profit rose 11 percent as sales improved around the world, including in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Toyota reported Friday an April-June profit of 613.0 billion yen ($5.6 billion), up from 552.4 billion yen a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 7 percent to 7.05 trillion yen ($64 billion).

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models, sold 2.2 million vehicles for the quarter, an improvement of 42,000 vehicles on-year.

Toyota and Mazda Motor Corp. are set to announce a partnership, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to involve a joint-venture auto manufacturing plant in the U.S., working together on green technology and a capital alliance.

