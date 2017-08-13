501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Town hall by former…

Town hall by former Malaysian PM Mahathir marred by violence

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 7:34 am 08/13/2017 07:34am
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A town hall meeting with former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who now heads an opposition coalition, has been marred by violence, with several people hurling flares, chairs and shoes at the stage.

Mahathir, who has set up a new political party to oust Prime Minister Najib Razak in elections due by mid-2018, was answering questions Sunday at the forum, hosted by his party, when chaos erupted. Shoes, water bottles and chairs were flung at the stage before two flares were ignited, filling the hall with smoke and turning it bright pink.

Mahathir was safely escorted out of the hall. Forum organizer Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said several people were injured but couldn’t give details on the exact number or their condition. He said police detained two people.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?