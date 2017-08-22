The Latest: Yoder calls Trump ‘presidential’ on Afghanistan

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder’s town hall meeting. (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder says President Donald Trump was “presidential” in outlining his strategy for the war in Afghanistan but still needs to sell his policies because Americans are war weary.

Yoder told reporters Tuesday evening before a town hall meeting in Olathe that he supports Trump’s decision not to set a specific timeline for removing U.S. troops.

In a national address Monday night, Trump reversed his past calls for a quick exit and recommitted the U.S. to the 16-year-old conflict. He warned repeating what he said were mistakes in Iraq, where an American military withdrawal led to a vacuum that the Islamic State group quickly filled.

Yoder said Congress has an important oversight role and must make sure money and resources are used wisely.

___

2:35 p.m.

A Republican congressman in a Kansas district that President Donald Trump narrowly lost last year is expected to face tough questions about health care and other issues during a town hall meeting.

National Democrats already were targeting Rep. Kevin Yoder before Tuesday night’s event in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe.

It was Yoder’s first face-to-face town hall meeting with constituents since Trump’s election in November. The event was sponsored by The Kansas City Star.

Four of the five representatives in the suburban Kansas City 3rd District in the past 50 years have been Republicans. But the district has in the past had a centrist streak.

Democrats smell an opportunity because Trump struggled in the district and Yoder voted for the House GOP’s plan for overhauling health care.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.