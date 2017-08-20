501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: US warship…

The Latest: US warship sailing on own power after collision

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 9:14 pm 08/20/2017 09:14pm
Share
In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region. The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship on Monday, Aug. 21, in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca. (James Vazquez/U.S. Navy via AP)

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Latest on the collision between a U.S. Navy ship and a merchant ship near Singapore (all times local):

9 a.m.

The USS John S. McCain is sailing on its own power after colliding with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The Navy also says injuries to personnel on board and the extent of damage to the ship are still being determined.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.

The Navy said aircraft from the USS America were responding to the collision, and the Singaporean navy and coast guard had vessels in the area to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?