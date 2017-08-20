The Latest: US warship sailing on own power after collision

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Latest on the collision between a U.S. Navy ship and a merchant ship near Singapore (all times local):

9 a.m.

The USS John S. McCain is sailing on its own power after colliding with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The Navy also says injuries to personnel on board and the extent of damage to the ship are still being determined.

The guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters east of Singapore and the Straits of Malacca early Monday.

The Navy said aircraft from the USS America were responding to the collision, and the Singaporean navy and coast guard had vessels in the area to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.