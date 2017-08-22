501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: US military…

The Latest: US military leaders stress need for joint drills

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 2:18 am 08/22/2017 02:18am
Share
A U.S. Air Force U-2 spy plane prepares to land at the Osan U.S. Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. U.S. and South Korean troops kicked off their annual drills Monday that come after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea exchanged warlike rhetoric in the wake of the North's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month. (Lee Sang-hack/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the start of the annual U.S.-South Korea war games (all times local):

3 p.m.

U.S. military commanders have dismissed the calls for Washington and Seoul to pause or downsize their joint military exercises to tamp down the tension created by North Korean threats to lob missiles toward Guam, saying that the drills are critical for maintaining military readiness against Pyongyang.

Adm. Harry Harris, the commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, told reporters in a visit to South Korea on Tuesday that while finding a diplomatic solution to the North Korean nuclear problem is the priority, there’s a need to support diplomacy with “credible combat power.”

Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, says the allies should continue the war games until they “have reason not to.” ”That reason has not yet emerged,” he said.

They spoke hours after North Korea’s military issued its standard fiery threats, vowing “merciless retaliation” for exercises Pyongyang claims are an invasion rehearsal.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?