501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: US military…

The Latest: US military IDs 3 Marines killed in plane crash

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 9:26 pm 08/07/2017 09:26pm
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a U.S. Marine Osprey aircraft off Australia’s coast (all times local):

11 a.m.

U.S. military officials have identified the three Marines who were killed after their aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia.

The three men remain missing and were declared dead by the military on Tuesday. They were among 26 people on board an MV-22 Osprey that crashed off the coast of Queensland state on Saturday.

The U.S. Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said the victims were 26-year-old 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross of Oxford, Maine; 21-year-old Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway of Sedgwick, Kansas; and 19-year-old Pfc. Ruben Velasco of Los Angeles.

The Australian navy found the wreckage of the aircraft on Monday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Australia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?