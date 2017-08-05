501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: US Marine…

The Latest: US Marine aircraft crashes, leaving 3 missing

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 4:09 pm 08/05/2017 04:09pm
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a U.S. Marine Osprey aircraft off Australia’s coast (all times local):

1 a.m. Sunday

Search and rescue operations are underway for three U.S. Marines who are missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia while trying to land.

The Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said that 23 of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued after Saturday’s crash.

The MV-22 Osprey involved in the mishap was conducting regularly scheduled operations when it crashed into the water. The ship’s small boats and aircraft immediately responded in the search and rescue efforts, according to the statement.

The Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like an airplane. They have been involved in a series of high-profile crashes in recent years.

The aircraft was in Australia for a joint military training exercise held by the U.S. and Australia last month.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Australia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?