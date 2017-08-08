501.5
The Latest: Tillerson visits Thailand and Malaysia

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at a military base in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Southeast Asia (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has paid visits to Thailand and Malaysia, in an effort to shore up relations with two of America’s Southeast Asian allies and urge them to maintain pressure on North Korea.

Tillerson flew to Bangkok on Tuesday from the Philippines, where he had met with his counterparts from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations at an annual regional gathering that focused heavily on North Korea’s push to advance its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

He became the top U.S. official to visit Thailand since the nation’s military seized power from an elected civilian government three years ago, causing relations with the United States to sour.

Tillerson flew to Malaysia later Tuesday for the last scheduled stop of his Southeast Asia tour.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

