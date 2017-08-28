501.5
The Latest: North fires projectile over Japan

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 6:18 pm 08/28/2017 06:18pm
In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, a man watches a screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion. The banners read: "South Korean Presidential Office, National Security Director Chung Eui-yong chaired a National Security Council meeting." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea’s firing of a projectile over Japan (all times local):

7:16 a.m.

The U.S. Defense Department is confirming that a North Korean missile flew over Japan.

The South Korean military says a North Korean missile flew 2,700 kilometers (1678 miles) and reached a height of 550 kilometers (341 miles)

The Pentagon says it is still in the process of assessing the launch.

It says the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, determined the missile launch did not pose a threat to North America.

___

7:05 a.m.

South Korean officials say North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan, officials said, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn’t immediately confirm how far the projectile traveled. Japanese officials said the missile flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and landed in the Pacific Ocean. There was no damage to ships or anything else reported. Japan’s NHK TV said the missile separated into three parts.

