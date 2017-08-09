SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local):

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he doesn’t think a new diplomatic strategy for North Korea is warranted.

Tillerson is speaking after President Donald Trump and North Korea exchanged threats that have raised concerns about a potential military confrontation. North Korea’s army said it was studying a plan to create an “enveloping fire” in areas around Guam

But Tillerson says the current U.S. strategy is working.

Tillerson is pointing to new pressure the world is putting on North Korea, including sweeping new U.N. sanctions that the United States orchestrated. He says “the pressure is starting to show.” Tillerson says he believes that’s why North Korea’s rhetoric is becoming louder and more threatening.

Tillerson says North Korea still has a way out in the form of negotiations, under the right conditions.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump threatened North Korea to send a strong message “in language that Kim Jong Un can understand.”

Trump on Tuesday threatened “fire and fury” if North Korea made more threats to the U.S. And North Korea’s military said it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

But Tillerson says North Korea’s rhetoric is simply getting louder and more threatening because of new international pressure. He says Trump delivered the message the way he did because the North Korean leader “doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language.”

Tillerson says Trump wanted to make clear to North Korea that the U.S. has the “unquestionable ability to defend itself” and will protect itself and its allies. He says Trump want to “avoid any miscalculation” by Pyongyang.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English says President Donald Trump’s comments about North Korea are “not helpful” in an environment that is “very tense.”

English says Trump’s comments are more likely to escalate the situation than to settle it.

Trump has vowed to answer North Korea “with fire and fury” if Pyongyang continued to threaten the U.S, after the North’s military has claimed it was examining plans for attacking the U.S. territory of Guam in the Pacific.

English says all countries want to avoid military confrontation and the way for that to happen is for North Korea to comply with U.N. sanctions and for international pressure to push the nation in that direction.

English told reporters Wednesday at the nation’s Parliament in Wellington that New Zealand has not raised concerns with the U.S. administration about Trump’s remarks, but would if his tone continued.

