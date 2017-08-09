501.5
The Latest: Guam residents feel patriotism but worry grows

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 8:58 pm 08/09/2017 08:58pm
In this May 15, 2017, file photo, tourists walk through a shopping district in Tamuning, Guam. Security and defense officials on Guam said on Aug. 9, 2017, that there is no imminent threat to people there or in the Northern Mariana Islands after North Korea said it was examining its operational plans for attack. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The Latest on how Guam residents feel about North Korea’s threats to fire nuclear bombs at the US territory (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The tiny U.S. territory of Guam feels a strong sense of patriotism and confidence in the American military.

The U.S. military has an enormous presence on the Pacific island.

Residents woke up Thursday to another pointed threat from Pyongyang, which vowed to complete a plan to attack waters near the island by mid-August. North Korea said a day earlier that it would create an “enveloping fire” around Guam.

Many across the island say they feel assured and protected by the military.

The American military presence on Guam consists of two bases: Andersen Air Force Base in the north and Naval Base Guam in the south.

The possibility of a nuclear confrontation is considered remote. But international alarm escalated as President Donald Trump dug in on threats of military action.

