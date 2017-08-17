501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: Dunford: US-SKorea…

The Latest: Dunford: US-SKorea drills not being negotiated

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 4:27 am 08/17/2017 04:27am
Share
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, left, shakes hands with China's Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Fan Changlong, at the Bayi Building in Beijing, China, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The top U.S. military officer says the U.S. will not negotiate away its joint exercises with South Korea as long as the threat of an attack by North Korea exists.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford told reporters Thursday that he’s advised the U.S. leadership not to dial back on the exercises with South Korea.

Dunford says: “As long as the threat in North Korea exists we need to maintain a high state of readiness to respond to that threat.”

North Korea claims the annual drills, scheduled for later this month, are a prelude for an invasion.

Washington and Seoul say the exercises are defensive in nature and crucial to deterring North Korean aggression.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?