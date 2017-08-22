501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: Divers to…

The Latest: Divers to search flooded McCain compartments

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 2:32 am 08/22/2017 02:32am
Share
In this image provided by the Ministry of Defence Singapore, Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel conduct a search and rescue operation for missing U.S. sailors over waters east of Singapore, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The U.S. Navy ordered a broad investigation Monday into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after an early morning collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters which left a number of U.S. sailors missing and others injured. (Ministry of Defence Singapore via AP)

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Latest on the collision between the USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer and an oil tanker east of Singapore (all times local):

2:17 p.m.

The U.S. 7th Fleet says Navy and Marine Corps. divers have joined the search for 10 missing sailors and will access flooded compartments on the USS John S. McCain, which is docked at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base.

It says the sea-based search by aircraft and ships from the U.S., Singapore and Malaysian navies will continue east of Singapore where the McCain and an oil tanker collided at daybreak Monday.

“Equipped with surface supplied air rigs, divers will access sealed compartments located in damaged parts of the ship,” the 7th Fleet’s statement says. “Additionally, they will conduct damage assessments of the hull and flooded areas.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?