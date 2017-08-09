501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Testimony set in US…

Testimony set in US trial over Chinese student’s slaying

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:32 am 08/09/2017 09:32am
Share

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Testimony is set to begin in the murder trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a Syracuse University student from China.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick and defense lawyers for 24-year-old Cameron Isaac and 20-year-old Ninimbe Mitchell made their opening statements Tuesday. Both men are being tried together. Isaac is charged with first-degree murder while his nephew, Mitchell, is charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say Isaac killed 23-year-old Yuan Xiaopeng (YOO’-en SHE’-ow-puhng), of Qingdao (cheeng-DOW’), during a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery at an apartment complex in suburban DeWitt on Sept. 30. Officials say Mitchell was the getaway driver.

Yuan was a junior studying mathematics at Syracuse University when he was killed.

Testimony begins Wednesday morning.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Education News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?