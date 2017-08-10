501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Suspected WWII-era bomb dug…

Suspected WWII-era bomb dug up near Fukushima nuke plant

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 4:17 am 08/10/2017 04:17am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — A suspected wartime bomb has been dug up at a construction site near the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant complex.

The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., says a worker spotted the suspected bomb early Thursday while digging the ground at a parking lot about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) from the reactors destroyed in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. TEPCO says the site is far enough not to affect the delicate decommissioning work.

Officials say the rusty object is about 85 centimeters (33 inches) long and 15 centimeters (6 inches) wide. A military unit is headed to the site.

TEPCO says the area was home to a wartime airport that was targeted by U.S. fire bombings.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?