501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Survivor of Nagasaki bomb…

Survivor of Nagasaki bomb who campaigned to ban nukes dies

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 2:54 am 08/30/2017 02:54am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese organization of atomic bombing survivors says influential member Sumiteru Taniguchi has died of cancer in his hometown of Nagasaki.

Taniguchi devoted his life to seeking to abolish nuclear weapons.

The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations said Taniguchi died of cancer at a hospital in Nagasaki early Wednesday. He was 88.

Taniguchi almost died in the Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bomb attack on Nagasaki that killed more than 70,000 people. The bombing of Hiroshima three days earlier killed an estimated 140,000.

Taniguchi was known for a photo showing severe burns on the back.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?