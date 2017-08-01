Sony sees recovery with a nearly quadrupling of profit

501.5
By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 3:47 am 08/01/2017 03:47am
TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s fiscal first quarter profit nearly quadrupled compared to a year ago, boosted by its lucrative image sensor and other businesses and highlighting a gradual recovery at the Japanese electronics and entertainment company.

Sony Corp. reported Tuesday an 80.9 billion yen ($735 million) April-June profit, up dramatically from 21.2 billion yen the same period a year ago.

Quarterly sales gained 15 percent to 1.86 trillion yen ($16.9 billion).

Sony, whose sprawling business spans finance, movies, video games and consumer electronics, is seeing better results at its various units, including games, imaging products, semiconductors and home-entertainment systems.

Tokyo-based Sony, which makes the Spider-Man series movies and the PlayStation 4 game console, stuck to its annual forecast for a 255 billion yen ($2.3 billion) profit.

