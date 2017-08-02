501.5
Security tight ahead of burial for Afghan mosque victims

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 2:08 am 08/02/2017 02:08am
Civilian and security forces walk inside a mosque after a suicide attack in Heart, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. An Afghan hospital official says an explosion inside a minority Shiite mosque in western Herat, on the border with Iran, has killed at least 20 people. (AP Photo/Hamed Sarfarazi)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan authorities have tightened security ahead of a mass funeral for the victims of last night’s suicide attack at a Shiite mosque that killed 29 people.

A suicide attacker opened fire inside a mosque packed with worshippers at evening prayers, before detonating his explosives. A second explosion came 10 minutes later.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing in western Herat province but it came a day after the Islamic State group warned it would attack Shiites.

Provincial spokesman Jilani Farhad says that to reduce the chance for more attacks, a planned Shiite protest to denounce the attack will be held just before the burial on Wednesday afternoon, rather than at a separate time and location.

Along with the 29 killed, 64 people were wounded, 10 of them critically.

