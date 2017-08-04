501.5
Sea dispute, N. Korea, Muslim militants top ASEAN meetings

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 1:13 am 08/04/2017 01:13am
Workers install a giant lantern with the logo of ASEAN, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in preparation for the Aug.2-8, 2017 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its dialogue partners at the Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Washington is seeking talks on how North Korea can be suspended from Asia's biggest security forum as part of a broader effort to isolate Pyongyang diplomatically and force it to end its missile tests and abandon its nuclear weapons program, U.S. and Philippine officials said. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Alarm over North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile tests, an attempt to temper South China Sea disputes and unease over a siege by pro-Islamic State group militants will grab the spotlight in an annual gathering of Southeast Asia’s top diplomats with their Asian and Western counterparts.

The 27 nations deploying their foreign ministers for three days of talks in Manila starting Saturday include the main protagonists led by the U.S., Russia, China, Japan and the two Koreas.

The Philippines is the host as this year’s chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It’s an unwieldy 10-nation collective of democracies, monarchies and authoritarian regimes, which prides itself for being a bulwark of diplomacy in a region scarred by a history of wars and interminable conflicts.

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
