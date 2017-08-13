501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Reports: Key witness in…

Reports: Key witness in Indonesia corruption case dies in US

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 2:44 pm 08/13/2017 02:44pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who killed himself during a Los Angeles standoff was reportedly an important witness in a sweeping corruption investigation in Indonesia.

Coroner’s spokeswoman Rayna Hernandez said Sunday that 32-year-old Johannes Marliem died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Febri Diansyah, a spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission in Indonesia, told the Jakarta Post that Marliem had died in the United States, but he didn’t have details.

Anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 people, mostly politicians, and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system to steal more than a third of the allotted funds.

Marliem was considered a key witness in the case.

A woman and child left the house unharmed after the standoff began Wednesday evening. Police didn’t confirm whether they were Marliem’s wife and child.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?