501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Typhoon weakens but could…

Typhoon weakens but could still threaten Japan

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 2:05 am 08/01/2017 02:05am
Share
This satellite image taken Monday, July 31, 2017, and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Typhoon Noru. The powerful Pacific typhoon that intensified into the Northern Hemisphere's strongest storm of the year but has since lost some of its punch could still threaten Japan by this weekend. (NOAA via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — A typhoon that briefly strengthened into the Northern Hemisphere’s strongest storm of the year has lost much of its punch but could still hit Japan by this weekend.

Typhoon Noru was packing maximum sustained winds of 194 kilometers (120 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 240 kilometers (148 miles) per hour as of midday on Tuesday, according to the U.S. military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The storm’s trajectory was highly uncertain. But the Japan Meteorological Agency was forecasting it might hit the southern island of Kyushu by Friday or the weekend, but as a much weaker system.

The Weather Channel said the storm strengthened rapidly into a Category 5 cyclone at its peak on Monday, as its wind speeds more than doubled to 257 kilometers (160 miles) an hour.

By Tuesday afternoon it was the equivalent of a high Category 3 or low Category 4 cyclone, swirling across a wide swath of open ocean.

Japan has already endured several spates of extreme weather this summer, with heavy rains triggering deadly landslides on Kyushu in June that killed 37 people and left six missing. Torrential rains in northern Japan flooded parts of northern Honshu island in late July.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?