Pope Francis to visit to Myanmar, Bangladesh this year

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 5:00 am 08/28/2017 05:00am
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Catholic authorities in Myanmar and the Vatican say Pope Francis will visit Myanmar and Bangladesh starting at the end of November.

An announcement Monday by the Vatican’s press office said the pope will visit the cities of Yangon and Naypyitaw, the capital, during his Nov. 27-30 visit to Myanmar, and Dhaka during his Nov.30-Dec. 2 to Bangladesh.

It will be the first trip by a pope to Myanmar, which is predominantly Buddhist. Pope John Paul II in 1986 visited Bangladesh, a mainly Muslim country.

