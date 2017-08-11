Official says 3 dead in bomb in northwest Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying a senior police officer in southern Pakistan on Friday, killing him and his guard before fleeing, while just hours later in the northwest of the country a powerful bomb ripped through a remote tribal region, killing three people and wounding another 25.

Zulfiqar Larik, deputy inspector general of police, said no one claimed the drive-by shooting that took place in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, but suspicion fell on local militants who often claim responsibility for attacks on security forces in Karachi and elsewhere in the country.

Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city, located on the Arabian Sea. It is also considered a hiding place for Pakistani Taliban and foreign militants.

Meanwhile, three people were killed when a bomb detonated in a small town in the Bajour tribal region on the border with Afghanistan.

Aslam Khan, a government official in the area, told The Associated Press that at least 25 people were also injured in the explosion in Char Mang district. The Bajour tribal region is an unsettled area of northwest Pakistan where Taliban insurgents have carried out numerous attacks.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but initial reports were that it was remotely detonated. Details were scarce because of the remoteness of the area, he said.

Associated Press writer Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan contributed to this report.

