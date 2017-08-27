501.5
Pakistani police uses tear gas to disperse anti-US crowd

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 10:43 am 08/27/2017 10:43am
A leader of the Pakistan Defense Council, an alliance of hardline Islamist religious leaders and politicians, addresses during an anti-U.S rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Pakistan's political, religious and military leaders have rejected President Donald Trump's allegation that Islamabad is harboring militants who battle U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Writing in Urdu reads, "Pakistan Defense Rally by Pakistan Defense Council." (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have used tear gas and batons to disperse anti-U.S protesters in the southern port city of Karachi.

Police officer Irfan Baloch says police took action Sunday when a group of Shiite students tried to march toward the U.S. consulate and an officer was injured in the process.

U.S. President Donald Trump in a speech announcing a new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia accused Pakistan of giving safe haven to extremists who kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has rejected the accusation saying its troops engage militants and the nation has sacrificed in the war on terror.

In Islamabad, a group held a peaceful “Defense of Pakistan” rally condemning U.S. policy Sunday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

