Pakistani police uses tear gas to disperse anti-US crowd

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have used tear gas and batons to disperse anti-U.S protesters in the southern port city of Karachi.

Police officer Irfan Baloch says police took action Sunday when a group of Shiite students tried to march toward the U.S. consulate and an officer was injured in the process.

U.S. President Donald Trump in a speech announcing a new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia accused Pakistan of giving safe haven to extremists who kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has rejected the accusation saying its troops engage militants and the nation has sacrificed in the war on terror.

In Islamabad, a group held a peaceful “Defense of Pakistan” rally condemning U.S. policy Sunday.

