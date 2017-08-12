501.5
Pakistani court recommends parliament review blasphemy Law

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 4:18 am 08/12/2017 04:18am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court is recommending that parliament review Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law and make changes that will prevent people from being falsely accused of the crime, which is punishable by death.

Islamabad High Court Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqi said in his Friday ruling that some people drag their rivals into blasphemy cases by leveling false accusations, endangering the life of both the accused and his family members.

The ruling notes that some critics are demanding the law be abolished but Siddiqi argues that it’s better to stop the law’s exploitation rather than getting rid of it.

The ruling recommends parliament amend the law to require the same punishment — the death penalty — for those who falsely allege blasphemy as for those who actually commit blashemy.

