Pakistan court convicts 2 policemen in Bhutto’s murder case

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 7:50 am 08/31/2017 07:50am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A prosecutor says a Pakistani court has sentenced two former police officers to 17 years in prison for failing to provide adequate security to assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

Khawaja Imtiaz says the anti-terrorism court also acquitted five suspected militants of aiding the attacker who assassinated Bhutto in a bomb and gun attack.

Imtiaz said the court declared former President Pervez Musharraf an absconder and ordered his property seized for not appearing in the court. He had been accused of conspiracy in Bhutto’s death.

Musharraf was president when Bhutto was assassinated during an election rally in the city of Rawalpindi. He resigned in 2008 after Bhutto’s party came into power and left Pakistan to avoid arrest. He currently lives in London.

