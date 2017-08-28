501.5
Pakistan army: Bombing kills 2 troops in tribal region

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 2:03 am 08/28/2017 02:03am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says a bomb has killed two soldiers during a search operation in the South Waziristan tribal region near the border with Afghanistan.

A military statement says the troops were conducting the search in the Angur Adda area close to the border late on Sunday night, when the bomb went off.

Pakistan has carried out several military operations against militants in South Waziristan and elsewhere in recent years. The army says it’s now clearing up remaining pockets in areas once used by militants as sanctuaries.

Last week, President Donald Trump demanded that Pakistan shut down safe havens for the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan says it has no safe havens for the Taliban. The demand came during Trump’s speech announcing a new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

