501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Official: Death toll from…

Official: Death toll from mosque attack in Kabul reaches 28

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 1:35 am 08/26/2017 01:35am
Share
Afghan boys are seen inside a Shiite mosque where gunmen attacked during Friday prayers, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Militants stormed the packed Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in an attack killing worshippers, an official said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the number of people killed in an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital during prayers is at least 28 — up from 20 — including women and children.

Mohammad Salim Rasouli, chief of Kabul’s hospitals, said Saturday that more than 50 others were wounded in the attack a day earlier.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

There were four attackers. Two blew themselves up and another two were shot to death by Afghan security forces.

Family members and relatives of the victims gathered Saturday to bury the bodies inside the mosque compound.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?