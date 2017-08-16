501.5
North Korea threat prompts Guam natives to assert rights

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 4:11 am 08/16/2017 04:11am
In this Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, photo, historian of Guam's indigenous Chamorro people, Malia Tony Ramirez, 66, sits in her office in Hagatna, Guam. The nuclear conflict with North Korea that has made Guam the target of a threatened attack has led to new calls to change the government of the Pacific island whose inhabitants are American citizens but have no say in electing the president or the use of military force. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The threatened missile attack by North Korea on Guam has prompted calls for peace from the island’s indigenous people, who are weary of yet another conflict after enduring centuries of hostilities.

About one-third of the U.S. territory’s 160,000 people identify as Chamorro, the indigenous group that is believed to have migrated to Guam from Indonesia and the Philippines an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 years ago. It is believed to be one of the world’s first seaward migrations.

They have since endured colonization by Spanish settlers, bloody skirmishes during World War II and a steady escalation of American military presence.

Some Chamorros gathered at a peace rally this week to try to teach the world about their struggle to protect their ancestors’ land, assert their rights as indigenous people and pursue some form of self-governance.

