501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » NKorea nukes, missiles top…

NKorea nukes, missiles top concerns in Japan defense report

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 9:45 pm 08/07/2017 09:45pm
Share

TOKYO (AP) — A defense report from Japan’s government says the threat from North Korea has reached a new stage now that the country is capable of launching intercontinental ballistic missiles and its nuclear weapons program has advanced.

North Korea was the main concern cited in the “white paper” approved by Japan’s Cabinet on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the North test-fired its second ICBM. Analysts say it could have the range to reach Los Angeles or Chicago.

That missile was fired at an extremely lofted angle and landed about 200 kilometers (120 miles) off Japan’s Hokkaido island.

The government report also raised concerns over China’s assertive actions in the region’s air and seas and about the country’s lack of transparency over its military buildup, with its budget tripling in a decade.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?