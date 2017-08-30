NCAA head in Tokyo to offer advice on college sports body

TOKYO (AP) — NCAA president Mark Emmert has been offering Japanese sports industry leaders advice on forming their own collegiate athletics association.

Japan is seeking to become one of the few countries outside the United States to establish an NCAA-type governing body for college sports.

Emmert spoke to sports officials and representatives from more than 20 Japanese universities at a seminar in Tokyo.

Despite its success, few countries have followed the NCAA’s model. Most countries do not view the integration of student-athletes the way American colleges do.

After describing the history of the NCAA and how it benefits students and colleges, Emmert talked about the revenue generated from the association’s 90 tournaments.

Compared to the U.S., college sports in Japan has a long way to go but Emmert said the time is right for a governing body similar to the NCAA.

