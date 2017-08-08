501.5
Malaysia launches inquiry over forex losses under Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government has launched an inquiry into massive foreign exchange losses by the central bank more than two decades ago, in a probe that could lead to criminal prosecution for former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Opposition leaders slammed the inquiry as a political ploy to discredit Mahathir just months after he set up a new political party. He leads an opposition coalition aimed at ousting Prime Minister Najib Razak in general elections due in mid-2018.

Mahathir, 92, led the country for 22 years before stepping down in 2003.

A six-member Royal Commission of Inquiry meeting for the first time Tuesday said it will investigate how much the central bank lost in currency trading in the 1990s and determine if there was a cover-up.

Asia News
